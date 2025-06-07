Lichfield Cricket Club
Picture: Nigel Parker/format94

LICHFIELD will face a basement battle as they take on the only side currently sitting below them in the table.

Cannock visit the city side in a clash of the bottom two in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

Lichfield will be desperate to banish the disappointment of a heavy defeat in their local derby with Hammerwich last time out.

The visitors, meanwhile, have failed to register a single victory in their seven outings so far, including a nine-wicket loss against Walsall in their previous encounter.

Play is scheduled to get underway at 12.30pm today (7th June).

