FUNDRAISERS are under starter’s orders for a night in aid of the Lichfield Bower.

A virtual horse racing night will be held at Lichfield Sports Club at 7.30pm on 4th July.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Bower said:

“We are looking forward to our next fundraising event. Come and have a flutter and help with raising a few quid for the Bower in the process.”

Tickets are £5 per person and include a race card and free bet.

For tickets call Martin on 07712 424580.