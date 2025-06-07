A MARKET in Burntwood this weekend has been called off.

Burntwood Town Council confirmed the event at Sankey’s Corner tomorrow (8th June) would not go ahead.

A spokesperson said:

“We regret to inform residents that the market has been cancelled due to forecasted high wind.

“The decision was made by our market provider Bert and Gert’s in the interest of public safety and to protect both traders and visitors.

“We understand how disappointing this is for those who were looking forward to attending and apologise for the short notice and any inconvenience caused. The safety of everyone involved must come first – and strong winds pose a significant risk to gazebo structures and equipment.

“We look forward to welcoming you back next month’s market.”