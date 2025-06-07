STALLHOLDERS will be back in Burntwood for the return of the town’s regular market.
It will take place at Sankey’s Corner from 9.30am to 2pm tomorrow (8th June).
Shoppers will be able to bag bargains on fresh produce, food and gifts.
