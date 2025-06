WHITTINGTON made sure the weather didn’t come into play as they picked up a win at Brewood 2nds.

The hosts were sent in to bat first and failed to make much impact as they were skittled out for 70 before 30 overs had been completed.

The bowling duo of Martin Weston (5-45) and Abdulwafi Safi (4-22) did the damage with the ball.

The reply saw Whittington ease past the total inside 15 overs without losing a wicket as Shazad Malik hit 46 and Alex Spooner made 23.