WHITTINGTON will be back in action this weekend with a trip to Brewood 2nds.

The visitors have endured a tough run of form which saw them lose three fixtures in a row before a losing draw last time out against Highcroft and Great Barr.

Brewood have also found wins hard to come by in recent weeks with an 81-run defeat at Penn last Saturday meaning they have suffered three losses and seen one fixture abandoned due to weather in their last four games.

Play is scheduled to get underway today (7th June) at 12.30pm.