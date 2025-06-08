A NEW campaign to remind male carers that support is available and to encourage them to access help has been launched in Staffordshire.

A link-up between Staffordshire County Council and Together for Carers Staffordshire is hoping to provide “practical support” to help those providing care.

Cllr Martin Rogerson, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We have a huge army of dedicated unpaid carers in Staffordshire and it’s vital they have access to advice and support when they need it. “We know that lots of men don’t recognise themselves as a carer, feel embarrassed to ask for help, or don’t feel that the support available is what they need. This campaign is all about reminding them that help is available.”

Further details on available support can be found on the Staffordshire Together for Carers website.