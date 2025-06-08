A COMEDY special is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Dylan Moran will headline the event on 26th June with support from stand-up Tadiwa Mahlunge and musical comedian Kate Lucas.

A spokesperson said:

“Dylan Moran is a comedian, actor and writer who won the Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1996. “Black Books, the Channel 4 hit sitcom that he co-wrote and starred-in, won him two BAFTAs, and he has since garnered numerous prizes and international acclaim for his television work and live shows.”

Tickets are £25.50 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.