A GOTHIC rock tribute concert is coming to Lichfield.

Angels of Darkness will be at The Feathers on 19th June.

A spokesperson for the Beacon Street venue said:

“We’re thrilled to host Angels of Darkness, Birmingham’s premier gothic rock tribute band, for an unforgettable night of music. “Expect a hauntingly brilliant mix of tracks from the originators like Bauhaus and Siouxsie and the Banshees, to icons such as Sisters of Mercy and Killing Joke.”

Tickets are available online.