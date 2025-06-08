DELEGATES and speakers from across the UK have attended an education event at a Lichfield school.

The Primitas Learning Partnership’s SEND and Inclusion Conference was hosted t The Friary School.

Speakers included Pooky Knightsmith, The PDA Society, Restorative Practice, Michael Barton, Evidence for Learning and Landu du Plooy.

Delegates came from primary and secondary schools, charities, local authorities and educational groups for the event which covered autism, assessment and school avoidance.

Matt Allman, school improvement lead for the Primitas Learning Partnership, said:

“We are delighted to bring this idea to fruition and to have staged such a successful and well-received event in our home city. “As a trust we are always keen to take on the best guidance to support local children in their schooling, but to be able to share this project so that it has an impact further afield was hugely rewarding.”

The Primitas Learning Partnership is made up of a range of local schools, including Queen’s Croft High School, The Friary School and Ridgeway Primary Academy. It is also leading the opening of the New Greywood Primary Academy which will serve the St John’s Grange and Cricket Lane housing development in Lichfield.