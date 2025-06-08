VISITORS to a Shenstone garden centre are being promised a “magical” afternoon of fun activities and food.

Dobbies is hosting a Fairy Garden Tea Party on 28th and 29th June.

Youngsters will be encouraged to dress as a fairy, elf or woodland creature to be in with a chance of winning a prize for the best costume.

The event, aimed at children aged three to ten, will allow guests to enjoy afternoon tea before having photos taken against a themed background and the chance to create a fairy door to take home.

Ayesha Nickson, Dobbies’ events programme manager, said:

“This event will give families the opportunity to share a fun-filled day out together where little imaginations can run wild. “The Fairy Garden Tea party will be an excellent way to kickstart summer with games and crafts to keep the children entertained.”

Tickets for kids are £20. For more details and to book visit www.dobbies.com/events.