A LOCAL football coach is celebrating after landing a county award.

Chris Price was named Disability Coach of the Year by the Staffordshire FA.

It marks a double success for Chasetown Football Club, which also saw the youth section land the Club of the Year crown.

Chris has played a key role in growing the disability football landscape in the area. Having started with just two players in 2023, it now supports more than 30 players across different age groups.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, was among those to pay tribute to the coach. He said:

“I recently had the privilege of visiting the youth disability section at Chasetown Football Club. It is an inspiring example of community-led inclusive sport. “The atmosphere on the pitch was filled with energy, smiles and pure joy. Kids of all abilities were engaging in the game, demonstrating confidence, teamwork and a sense of belonging. “Chris has become a truly respected figure, embodying the spirit of volunteering and community service. “Parents praised Chris as someone who dedicates time and energy to ensuring every child feels included and valued. “This level of care and dedication highlights why Chris is becoming a legend at the club and why the inclusive football sessions are such a vital resource in the community.”