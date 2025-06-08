A GROUP of volunteers have marked a milestone – and called on others to help them keep Burntwood clean.

The Burntwood Litter Heroes have collected more than 1,000 bags of litter from across the town in just six months.

The figure eclipses the total of 850 bags picked up during the whole of last year.

After starting with just a handful of volunteers, the team has now expanded to more than 20 active members.

Sarah Evans, spokesperson for Burntwood Litter Heroes, said:

“I am so proud of the work the heroes are doing to keep our town looking tidy and cared for. “To have notched up over 1,000 bags collected so far this year is just amazing and a real feather in the caps of our regular litter pickers. “We are getting really positive feedback from local people who are starting to notice the red waste bags waiting to be collected around the town.”

Anyone wanting to join the Litter Heroes can contact the group through their Facebook page or by calling Sarah on 07775 761566.

They are also encouraging individuals to just clear their own street or part of a street as part of the general effort to tidy up the town.

Sarah added:

“Can you imagine if all of the litter collected so far this year was still out there on our streets? It’s a horrible thought, but anyone can be a litter hero – just get out there and tidy up your little bit of the town. “Every bit of litter picking makes our area a better place to live.”