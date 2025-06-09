ALREWAS claimed a two-wicket home victory against Belper Meadows.

The Herons sent the visitors in to bat first and saw Craig Swinfield (3-26) play a key role in helping to restrict them to 160.

The weather saw a revised target of 148 from 42 overs set for Alrewas to chase down.

But ducks for opener Craig Swinfield and number four Freddie Clarke sandwiched the dismissal of skipper James Burton to leave the Herons languishing on 32-3.

Gareth Woolley struck 29 to help the total on to 65 before he was caught by Mehmoon Tariq off the bowling of Kabeer Imtiaz.

Tevyn Walcott’s 29 pushed the Herons to 93 – but his dismissal was soon followed by Stephen Cole and William Hodgkinson to leave the scoreboard showing 113-7.

Will Smedley’s wicket fell with the score on 137, but an unbeaten 37 from Ben Foley and two runs from Paul Dawson secured the win for Alrewas.