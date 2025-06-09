A COUNCILLOR says she is “disappointed” at the lack of progress on a new health centre in Burntwood.

Locals were previously told by health chiefs that a replacement facility for the temporary health and wellbeing centre at Burntwood Leisure Centre would open this year.

But there is still no sign of a planning application for a replacement at the neighbouring Cherry Close site.

Cllr Sue Woodward said local residents had been left in the dark:

“Not only will this essential service not be open this year, but they won’t have even laid the first brick because they haven’t submitted the planning application yet. “How much longer must Burntwood residents wait? We’ve been told the business case is in place, Lichfield District Council has added a further £1.1million to move things forward, but we are still being kept completely in the dark.”

The new facility has been earmarked to replace the Burntwood Leisure Centre site which closed despite a campaign from residents and local councillors.