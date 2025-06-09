A MERGER involving a local financial organisation will help prevent “predatory lending”, bosses have said.

Fusion Credit Union has agreed a deal to become part of Citysave Credit Union.

The group will now operate across large parts of the Midlands offering access to financial services.

Janet Bamber, chair of Fusion Credit Union, said:

“This merger is expected to bring enhanced services and greater accessibility to our collective membership. “Our combined teams are dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition and continuing to provide the trusted, community-focused financial support that residents rely on.”

From today (9th June), all members of Fusion Credit Union will automatically transition to Citysave Credit Union membership.

Sean Lynch, CEO of Citysave, said:

“This merger is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the financial wellbeing of our community. “By combining our strengths, we are better positioned to offer a lifeline to those who might otherwise fall victim to predatory lending by providing fair loans, rewarding savings and the digital tools needed to manage money with confidence.”