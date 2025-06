A LOCAL group has celebrated its 60th anniversary.

The Lichfield Ladies Tangent Club 116 marked the occasion with a fundraising event at The Old School House in Weeford.

The organisation for women aged over 45, hosted an auction and raffle of prizes donated by local businesses. Guests included members of Lichfield Ladies Circle and Lichfield Tangles Club, as well as Josie Blackburn, the national Tangent president.

The event raised over £1,000 for the British Heart Foundation.