AN office in Lichfield could be converted for residential use if plans are approved.

The development is earmarked for Trinity House at 33A Market Street.

The work would see the a first floor office suite converted into a one bedroom apartment.

A planning statement said:

“The existing office has three windows, a tea point and a WC. The importance of these features has influenced the layout and use of space. “The newly created living room and bedroom make good use of the views and ventilation afforded by the existing windows, while the WC and tea points provide a good opportunity to reuse existing penetrations and services for the new kitchen and bathroom. “The conversion of the existing unoccupied office space is a sensible re-purposing of existing building to create residential accommodation. “It is expected that the new use will be a more viable option than the current office use and this in turn will lead to greater occupancy and the associated economic benefits.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.