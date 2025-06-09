A FORENSICS specialist will explore the minds of serial killers in a talk at the Lichfield Garrick.

The city theatre will host Jennifer Rees on 14th June.

The Psychology of Serial Killers talk will debunk myths and explore how different individuals are categorised.

A spokesperson said:

“Jennifer will explore the different categories, using case studies to illustrate, and discuss the typical differences between male and female serial killers. “She will also investigate the phenomenon ofcouples such as Fred and Rose West and The Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.”

Tickets are £28.50 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.