TIME is running out to nominate councillors for a national award.

The window for the 2025 Local Government Information Unit and CCLA Cllr Awards closes at midnight on Wednesday (11th June).

The honours are designed to shine a light on the achievements of elected representatives who have made a difference in their communities.

There are five categories up for grabs:

Community Champion

Leader of the Year

Young Councillor of the Year

Innovator of the Year

Lifetime Legend

Winners will be revealed at awards ceremonies in November.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive, of the Local Government Information Unit, said:

“Councillors play a crucial role in the wellbeing of our communities – from improving public spaces to championing local initiatives – and their efforts touch our everyday lives in countless ways.

“Though much of their work happens quietly behind the scenes and without fanfare, their contributions are vital. That’s why the Cllr Awards are so important — they shine a spotlight on the dedication and impact of those who often go unrecognised and we’re excited and humbled to see the inspiring nominations that are already coming in.”

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit the official website.