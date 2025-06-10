A NEW campaign has been launched in a bid to tackle violence against frontline workers across Staffordshire.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Violence Reduction Alliance (VRA) is hoping the initiative will raise awareness of those behind the role and the importance of keeping them safe.

Figures reveal more than 43,000 police officers had been punched, kicked or attacked with weapons across the UK in 2023-24, while at least 625 public sector workers were assaulted each day in 2024.

A survey by NHS England showed that 217,000 incidents of physcial abuse were reported last year. Meanwhile, data from the Department of Education revealed that secondary school pupils attacked teachers and support staff over 134,000 times across the last three academic years.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams, who also chairs the VRA, said:

“Frontline workers are often subject to physical violence and abuse when their primary aim is to help others. “Unfortunately, we are seeing increases in violence towards frontline workers here in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent which in turn can affect the service being delivered. “Abuse and violence can have long-lasting effects on individuals which is why we must keep frontline workers safe to allow them to protect us and our loved ones. “I hope this campaign really resonates with individuals and makes them think twice before mistreating frontline workers.”

Staffordshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Paul Talbot said:

“Sadly, the reality is that police officers and staff are assaulted every day while simply doing their job and trying to keep communities safe. “In the last 12 months, we have had 826 assaults recorded but, fortunately, most assaults are minor. However, every year officers and staff experience serious harm that can sometimes have long-lasting physical and mental effects. “We wholeheartedly support this campaign and call on every member of the public to show Police officers and staff the respect they deserve when going about their day.”