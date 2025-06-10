DIRECTORS of the company that owns a Lichfield care home have cooked up a plan to support good causes.

Melissa Harker and Clare Mudge helped to raise £31,000 for the Barchester Charitable Foundation with their cook off challenge which saw them produce a three-course meal and an afternoon tea menu.

The results were then judged by senior figures at Barchester, which owns The Spires care home in Lichfield.

Ula Muskus, operations manager at The Spires, said:

“We are all so proud of Clare and Melissa for taking part in this challenge – they really are both amazing. “Their dishes looked absolutely fantastic and they raised so much for the foundation. We think they are absolute super stars.”

Barchester’s Charitable Foundation provides grants to help improve mobility and quality of life for residents living with a disability.