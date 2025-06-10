A COUNCILLOR has praised the community after a milestone was reached at Lichfield’s new leisure centre.

A topping out ceremony took place last week to mark the completion of the main structure at Stychbrook Park.

The £11.3million facility is being built as a replacement for the Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said the milestone also highlighted the efforts of the community to ensure leisure provision would continue in Lichfield.

“It is really great to see this project being delivered. “The leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, has thanked all in the community for making this happen. That is absolutely right because as we know the Conservatives planned in 2019 to close the Friary Grange Leisure Centre and not build a new one. “Then there was a huge campaign for this new leisure centre, so this is the result of community power and the campaign that was run and won in 2019. “So congratulations to our residents and community.”

Speaking at the event at Stychbrook Park last week, Cllr Pullen said:

“This ceremony wasn’t just about the concrete and steel – it’s a celebration of how far we have come as a community in creating a leisure centre we can all be proud of. “Thank you to all those who have made this possible.”