LOCAL students have been recognised for their efforts to create a new design for a care organisation’s van.

Grace Cares launched the competition for youngsters to come up with a creative look for the not-for-profit group’s vehicle.

Almost 40 entries were received, with nine finalists chosen by a judging panel.

The winning design was put together by Imogen Daws from South Staffordshire College. The runner-up spot went to Saxon Hill Academy.

Hannah Montgomery, co-founder of Grace Cares, said:

“This campaign was a joyful blend of creativity, connection and community. It gave students the chance to use their talents to celebrate values we live by every day – care, sustainability and social impact.”

Fiona Rouse, president of the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce, added:

“As a former teacher, I know how powerful creative opportunities like this can be in helping young people feel seen, valued and connected to their community. “It was an honour to present the award to our winner Imogen, as well as supporting Grace Cares – our charity of the year – in such a meaningful, intergenerational initiative that brings real visibility to important social and environmental issues.”