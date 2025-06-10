MORE than 300 cyclists have got in the saddle to raise money for St Giles Hospice.

The Cycle St Giles event saw riders take on routes of between 29 and 100 miles through Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Warwickshire and Leiestershire.

Among the fundraisers on two wheels was Christopher Caulton who was taking part in his 20th ride for the Whittington-based charity.

The 62-year-old said:

“My mother died at St Giles 24 years ago, so this ride is always a meaningful cause for me. “I’ve done around 20 of these rides over the years, often with a friend whose mum also died at St Giles. Together, we try to raise as much as we can for this incredibly worthwhile cause. “This year, I completed the 29-mile route – they’re always such enjoyable and rewarding rides. “St Giles always brings back memories of my mum. The ride gives me a sense of solace and a quiet moment to reflect.”

The event was also supported by Freedom Cycles, Cycling 2000, USN UK, Bike BOT and a number of kind-hearted volunteers who donated their time.

Sophia Chattaway, 21, from Lichfield, volunteered following the care her grandad received at the hospice last year. She said:

“Since he died at St Giles, it’s been really important to me to support the hospice and volunteer at events like this. “The care and compassion shown to my grandad was incredible – they made sure he was comfortable and they also supported us as a family. “Even during such a difficult time, they made it feel easier for us to visit and spend time with him.”

Zoe Wright, community and events manager at St Giles Hospice, added:

“Cycle St Giles has once again shown the power of our local community, bringing people together to help raise vital funds for local people and their loved ones living with a terminal illness. “We’re grateful to all the volunteers, sponsors and riders who made the day such a success.”