A LICHFIELD indoor play business is celebrating after winning an industry award.

Crumb and Play, at the Heart of the Country Shopping Village was named Best Indoor Play Area under 5,000 sq ft by the Association of Indoor Play.

A spokesperson said:

“A huge congratulations to our amazing team – thank you to them all for making our play cafe a happy, safe and fun space for all.

“And a heartfelt thank you to our incredible customers for their loyalty and support. The visits, smiles and kind words mean the world to us, especially during tough times when many small businesses are struggling.”