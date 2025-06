A MAN has been charged after police found heroin, crack cocaine and cash in Lichfield.

It comes after officers carried out a stop-and-search on Stafford Road yesterday (9th June).

Damien Millis, 44 and from Lichfield, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – crack cocaine – and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – heroin.

He is due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre today (10th June).