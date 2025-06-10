BUYERS at an auction in Lichfield had “gotta catch ’em all” as a collection of rare Pokemon cards fetched thousands of pounds.

Bidders in the room and from around the world battle it out to get their hands on the items when they went under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

Among the sales was a single Shining Charizard first edition from the Neo Destiny set which went for £1,250.

Other highlights included a complete 1st edition Neo Revelation set including Shining Magikarp and Shining Gyarados which sold for £3,400, a collection of rare first edition Pokemon Base Set cards that fetched £2,000, a complete first edition Team Rocket set which went for £1,700 and a complete first edition Fossil set for £1,200.

In total, the 17 lots fetched £17,220.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“A couple of years ago we sold a wonderful Pokemon collection for £250,000, so we’re proud to have a great reputation for selling these cards – and because of that we continue to receive countless consignments and requests for valuations from all over the UK. “This latest collection had us very excited and, following a huge amount of pre-sale interest, went on to exceed expectations at auction. “It never fails to impress me how Pokemon has exploded into a global sensation – and it still continues to grow bigger and bigger.”

People can arrange a free valuation by calling 01543 251081 or emailing office@richardwinterton.co.uk.