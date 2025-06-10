POLICE are appealing for information after a man attempted to get into a woman’s car in Lichfield.

The incident happened at 2.30pm on Friday (6th June) in Darnford Lane.

A woman was driving a green Ford Mustang when two men jumped out and one of them tried to get into the vehicle. They both then fled towards Boley Park.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers are carrying out inquiries locally and urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 456 of 6th June.