A LOCAL theatre group will be performing a hit musical at the Lichfield Garrick.

Youngsters from Stagecoach Lichfield will present Chicago – Teen Edition at the city theatre on Saturday (14th June).

A spokesperson said:

“Presented by our talented Further Stages students, this electrifying production brings all the razzle-dazzle of the classic Broadway musical to life in a version specially adapted for teen performers and audiences.”

Tickets start at £10 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.