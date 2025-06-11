POLICE are appealing for information about the theft of a moped.

The silver vehicle, with the registration beginning WG74, was taken from the car park at Voyage Health Care Ltd on Birmingham Road in Wall at around 3pm on Monday (9th June).

Four people are believed to have been involved in the incident.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The offenders were reported to have turned left out of the business park on to Birmingham Road heading towards Lichfield afterwards.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 401 of 9th June.