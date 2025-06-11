POLICE are seeking dashcam and CCTV footage in a bid to track down thieves who stole a van from a hotel car park.

The white Ford Transit Custom 300 was parked at the Premier Inn on Rykneld Street at Fradley when it was taken just after 1am on 31st May.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers have reviewed CCTV footage and it appears a white Volkswagen Golf arrived at the car park shortly before the theft and then both vehicles left in convoy in the direction of Fine Lane and the A38.”

The van had ladders on the roof when it was stolen.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 84 of 31st May