A PROJECT has seen new social rental homes built in Burntwood.

The “small-scale regeneration” scheme on Cedar Road saw six properties and 26 garages demolished and replaced with 18 energy efficient houses by Bromford.

Work began on the project last summer with the first homes completed in March. The final eight have now been completed with new residents started moving in.

Cllr Darren Ennis, Lichfield District Council representative for Chasetown and leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“This regeneration project on Cedar Road is a prime example of how small-scale developments can make a big difference for our community. “Increasing the supply of affordable, energy-efficient homes not only helps address the housing needs of Burntwood residents but also revitalises our local neighbourhoods for the better.”

Bromford’s project manager Millie Nicholls said:

“We are constantly reviewing our properties to assess whether they are still suitable for our customers. When we identify properties that have reached the end of the road and no longer meet our standards, we work with the customers living in them – like we have down at Cedar Road – to find them somewhere else to live so we can then redevelop the site. “Small scale regeneration projects play an important role in revitalising local communities, especially when we can increase the number of affordable homes. “By utilising the available space on this site, we’ve managed to triple the number of affordable homes on this site, providing desperately needed new social rent homes to 18 Burntwood families who were on the housing list. “We’re really proud of the homes we’ve built here and hope our customers will enjoy many happy years living in them.”