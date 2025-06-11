Malt Loaf
A FUNDRAISING concert will pay tribute to the music of Meat Loaf.

Malt Loaf will perform at Hammerwich Cricket Club on 17th October.

The gig will help raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.

