FUNDING to help provide more trains to and from Lichfield has been welcomed by the city’s MP.

The Chancellor approved cash for the Midlands Rail Hub project during the Spending Review today (11th June).

It will look to increase trains from the current two per hour on the Cross City Line.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said:

“I’m absolutely delighted that the Chancellor is funding Midlands Rail Hub. This is a massive upgrade that is going to mean more trains and better rail connections across the Midlands and beyond. The Cross City Line, which links Lichfield to Birmingham, is the busiest commuter line outside of London. But since the pandemic, we’ve had just two trains an hour, down from four. “Midlands Rail Hub is going to free up capacity and help us get more trains back on that line – commuters in my constituency know they’re sorely needed.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed the news in the Spending Review, which sets out how money will be spent over the next three to four years.

She said:

“This is the region’s biggest and most ambitious rail improvement scheme for generations, strengthening connections from Birmingham across the West Midlands, and into Wales too.”

The Government hopes the Midlands Rail Hub will help create 13,000 jobs, as well as boosting growth across the region by connecting businesses, increasing capacity for rail freight and providing employment opportunities.

Mr Robertson added:

“Midlands Rail Hub will secure more jobs and opportunities – in construction, engineering and more – for people across Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages.”