The Star

A NIGHT of comedy is coming to Burntwood.

The Grills and Giggles event is taking place at The Star on 28th June.

The bill will include stand-ups James Jarvis, Tharun Shelley and George Coppen.

Tickets are £5 and can be booked from the pub direct.

