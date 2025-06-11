A NIGHT of comedy is coming to Burntwood.
The Grills and Giggles event is taking place at The Star on 28th June.
The bill will include stand-ups James Jarvis, Tharun Shelley and George Coppen.
Tickets are £5 and can be booked from the pub direct.
