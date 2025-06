THE ribbon has been officially cut on a new care home in Lichfield.

Stowe Mount, on Scotch Orchard, hosted a celebratory open day event which saw Deputy Mayor Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins among the guests.

A spokesperson for the home’s owner Crystal Care, said:

“It was a fantastic day filled with amazing entertainment, delicious food and the wonderful presence of our local community. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us and made the day so special – thank you for being part of it.”