PEOPLE in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to try their hand at track cycling at special events.

Hello Velo is bringing a street velodrome back for two dates in the coming weeks.

It will be in Beacon Park from 11am to 4pm on 21st June and then at Burntwood Leisure Centre on 19th July.

The pop-up events give riders of all abilities the chance to try out track cycling, either on their own bikes or using ones provided.

Each participant will have the chance to warm up before taking on two timed laps and then competing in a friendly two-lap head-to-head race.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome the street velodrome back to the district. “It’s a brilliant, high-energy event that puts a real spin on community sport in Lichfield and Burntwood. “It’s open, accessible and completely free, supporting our ambition to help residents be more active, more often, and for longer.”