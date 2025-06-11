A NEW show at the Lichfield Festival will will use music and dance to take a light-hearted look at life for redheads.

Strictly Come Dancing and World Champion dancer Neil Jones is bringing his Gingerland show to the city on 10th and 11th July.

The family-friendly piece has been created exclusively for the festival by the performer.

He said:

“Gingerland is a world where gingers are discriminated against. There’s a whole storyline that helps us understand the myths and history around being ginger – and in the end hopefully people can see that we should be accepted for who we are. “During the show, I’m the narrator and I have a super-power – I’m in control of time. And there are characters including a general who’s against gingers, and the Ginger Resistance fighting against him.”

The story follows one woman’s journey as she uncovers her past to help shape her future in a heart-warming and powerful show about being different – and turning what once made you a target into a superpower.

The multi-award winning dancer has been part of the BBC’s mega-hit show Strictly Come Dancing since 2016 as choreographer and pro dancer, partnering with celebrities including Alex Scott and Toyah Willcox.

His first show for Lichfield Festival, back in 2018 – Somnium: A Dancer’s Dream – was so successful that it transferred to London’s famous Sadler’s Wells.

Neil, who has won 45 dance championships including world, European and British crowns, said his competitive streak was evident from an early age:

“When I was three or four, my sister was dancing and I used to go along to the classes to watch. “She’d come home every week with trophies and I just got really jealous. “So I got into dancing and through my time became quite successful at winning.”

Gingerland will see Neil fuse Latin, hip-hop, ballroom, contemporary and street styles for his new show.

And he admitted the backdrop of the city venue for the show would help bring his vision to life.

He said:

“I just love the look of the cathedral – it’s so beautiful.”

Tickets for Gingerland at Lichfield Cathedral can be booked at www.lichfieldfestival.org.