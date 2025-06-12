A BURNTWOOD gym is celebrating double awards success.

The Snap Fitness branch took the honours after coming out on top against 100 other sites in the company’s 2025 awards.

Manager Paige Luke-Ansell was named club manager of the year, while Daniel Smith was crowned regional manager of the year.

It comes after the gym saw its membership base grow by more than 20% in the last year.

Paige said:

“I’m so proud to have won this award. As someone who’s still young and learning every day in the role, it’s amazing to be acknowledged by the head office team at Snap Fitness. “We’ve created an incredible community at Burntwood and I can’t wait to see the gym go from strength to strength. “This award motivates me and my team to continue going above and beyond for our members and I’m excited for what the future holds.”