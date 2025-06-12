CHILDREN from a Lichfield school are stepping up to raise much-needed funds.

The special eductional needs pupils from Rocklands School will be joined by their families and staff members as they complete laps around Stowe Pool on 19th June.

Ami Griffiths, from the school’s Association of Staff, Parents and Friends group, said:

“This is a big challenge for some of our children. Rocklands is a SEN school that provides education and essential support to over 140 children with special educational needs, helping them and their families thrive within our community. “This walk not only inspires the children but strengthens the bonds between families, creating a much-needed support network.”

Money raised from the annual event will go towards equipment to support the sensory need of pupils as well as providing learning experience outings.

Ami said:

“The kids get so excited as they head out to Stowe Pool, knowing they’re making a difference by raising funds for the school they love. “We’re incredibly grateful for any support the community can offer. Together, we can help these children access tools and experiences that can make a real difference to their lives.”

People can donate via an online fundraising page.