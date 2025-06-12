A NEW memorial has been dedicated to honour boys who served aboard the Training Ship Arethusa.

The story of the vessel began in 1874 when the 7th Earl of Shaftesbury acquired the HMS Arethusa to rescue destitute youngsters from London’s streets and train them for a life at sea.

The dedication at the National Memorial Arboretum was led by the Right Honourable Nicholas Ashley-Cooper in honour of his great-great-grandfather’s legacy.

he said:

“As the great-great grandson of the 7th Earl of Shaftesbury, whose life’s work was devoted to social reform and supporting vulnerable young people, I am deeply moved by this tribute. “TS Arethusa provided thousands of boys with discipline, opportunity and a sense of belonging, many of whom went on to serve their country with distinction in the armed forces. “This memorial stands not only as a recognition of their service and sacrifice, but also as a testament to the enduring impact of care, structure and purpose in transforming young lives.”

For more than 100 years, the Arethusa gave thousands of boys a new start in life. Among them was Roger Alford from Birmingham, now chairman of the Arethusa Old Boys Association.

Inspired by his family’s history of service in the Royal Navy and his time in the Sea Cadets, Roger asked his parents for permission to join the Arethusa in 1957 aged just 13. After passing an entrance test, he was accepted and taken to the vessel moored at Upnor on the River Medway.

He said:

“I wanted a life at sea. My great-grandfather, uncles and older brother were all in the Navy. When my brother came home and told me about the Arethusa, I asked Mum and Dad if I could go. “Joining changed everything, it gave me direction and set me up for life.”