LOCAL organisations have benefited from more than £2,200 of funding from a construction firm.

Redrow Midlands has donated the money to Five Spires Academy’s PTFA, Burntwood Memorial Hall, Holly Grove Primary Academy, Happy Healthy Cycling and Liberty Jamboree.

The contributions are part of the company’s community fund, a £7,500 pot launched last year to provide local causes with support.

Five Spires Academy’s PTFA applied for the fund to improve the outdoor space and broaden the variety of sports it offers for pupils.

The school was awarded £517 from Redrow Midlands and used this to purchase Giant Connect 4, Cannonball Drop, a playhouse and role play equipment.

Sharon Motorny, deputy head at Five Spires Academy, said:

“We are thrilled to have enhanced our outdoor play opportunities following the generous donation from Redrow Midlands. “The new additions are already proving popular, helping our children to develop vital social skills and teamwork through imaginative and inclusive play. “We have been able to broaden the variety of physical activities available to our children, making exercise more fun and accessible for all.”

Another cause to benefit was Burntwood Memorial Hall, which received £500 to help run its Burntwood Afternoon Cinema sessions, while Holly Grove Primary Academy benefited from a £266 donation to purchase new bicycle racks.

Happy Healthy Cycling was awarded £450 to acquire a bicycle and helmet to offer on loan for each session, with Liberty Jamboree receiving £480 to help expand the football activities for young people with learning and physical disabilities.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be able to support these wonderful organisations through our community fund. “These groups carry out exceptionally important work in the Lichfield community, and we hope that our donations will allow them to continue doing so.”