PLANS to create access in order for four homes to be built have been given the green light.

The development on land at 20 The Green in Bonehill will see an existing garage removed as part of the proposals for the new detached properties at the rear of existing houses.

A planning statement said:

“The reuse of this currently underused land will enhance and benefit the existing community by developing four new dwellings in the area, increasing the choice of homes.”

