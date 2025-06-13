A BURNTWOOD developer has welcomed Government plans to boost affordable housing.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled a £39billion investment in her Spending Review this week.

It is hoped the funding will boost construction of affordable homes across the UK.

Keon Homes, a Burntwood-based affordable housing developer, is currently working on more than ten sites in the region – and partnerships director Matt Beckley said the Chancellor’s announcement would help accelerate additional projects:

“Extending the Affordable Housing Programme to ten years provides real certainty and a £1.4billion annual increase on spend, which should be immediately used to unlock land and bring developments to market quicker. “As a developer who prides itself on brownfield first, we will work with our housing association partners to identify new sites that we can build out with high quality, energy efficient housing that gives individuals and families not only homes, but new communities to live in. “The additional spending will not come without its challenges, however. There is still a major skills gap in our sector, so some of that money needs to be channelled into developing training programmes that can attract and upskill people to work in construction.”