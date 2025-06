LICHFIELD will desperately be searching for an end to a run of poor form when they travel to Penkridge.

The city side drew their last game but have picked up just one win from their eight games so far in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division to leave them languishing at the wrong end of the table.

Penkridge saw their last game abandoned, but had won three of their last four before that.

Play will begin at 12.30pm tomorrow (14th June).