LOCAL residents have been named in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Among those to receive accolades are Prof Sharon Arkell from Burntwood.

The Dean of the Faculty of Education, Health and Wellbeing at the University of Wolverhampton will receive an MBE for services to higher education.

Prof Arkell has enjoyed a 27-year career in the education sector, leading on recent initiatives to enhance graduate employment and support widening participation.

She said:

“It was a huge and amazing surprise to receive the award. “It is incredibly humbling to know that someone has considered the work that I have undertaken within higher education and taken the time to nominate me for such a distinguished title. “As a former nurse and first-generation university student, I’ve always been passionate about making higher education accessible and meaningful. “I’m proud to have helped shape a more inclusive and representative healthcare workforce.”

Elsewhere, Alrewas resident Gareth Moss, chair of trustees of the John Taylor Multi-Academy Trust, will be awarded an MBE for services to education.

Other honours see Valerie Neale receive a British Empire Medal for services to the community of Stonnall, while Michael Mellor BEM, co-ordinator of the Miners Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum will be awarded the OBE for services to heritage and to recognition of the mining community.

Cllr Ian Cooper, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Staffordshire is a county rich in human talent and I am delighted to see residents’ abilities, hard work and achievement recognised in this way. “Congratulations to each person and to their families – and I would thank them on behalf of the rest of the community for their contribution they have made.”