A NEW film office for the county has officially launched.

The three-year pilot Screen Staffordshire project will look to attract TV and movie production companies for filming in the region.

It is funded by We Are Staffordshire through a £300,000 investment by Staffordshire County Council.

The initiative will be led by manager Jonny Shelton, who has previously worked at Filming in England and the Production Guild of Great Britain.

Cllr Martin Murray, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills welcomed guests to the event at Hoar Cross Hall.

He said:

“This is a hugely exciting project for Staffordshire, enabling us to further showcase the fantastic places we have in the county, generate jobs and support our economic growth. “I’m passionate about our wonderful county and showcasing everything that we have to offer here. This will help in making Staffordshire the beating heart of the country.”

It is hoped that having the county as a backdrop for programmes and films could boost tourism across Staffordshire.

Since January, the film office has generated more than £425,000 for the local economy.

For more information about Screen Staffordshire, visit www.screenstaffordshire.co.uk.