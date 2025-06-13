LAND in Hammerwich could be used to help overcome a lack of gypsy and traveller sites if plans are approved.

The proposals for a change of use for the plot at Coppice Lane has been submitted to Lichfield District Council.

If approved, the scheme would see “the stationing of caravans for residential purposes”.

A planning statement said there was currently a lack of approved provision in the district:

“The council’s most recently published position in relation to the provision of gypsy and travellers’ pitches was set out in the Five-year Housing Land Supply 2024 document published in July 2024. This publication confirmed that the Council have zero years supply of gypsy and traveller sites. “We have seen no evidence to suggest this position has altered. Therefore, the council, on their own publications are unable to demonstrate a five-year supply of gypsy and traveller sites. “The proposal incorporates one mobile home, one touring caravan and one dayroom per pitch. “The dayroom is designed to be in keeping with the existing buildings that are nearby and will provide facilities that enable the occupants of the caravans to minimise the recognised hazards associated with cooking and fire in the close confines of caravans and provide facilities for washing and bathing and the maintenance of basic hygiene.”

The land is currently used as stables and storage, with drawings outlining the new proposal also including a horse walker and lunge pen space, a manure store and an outdoor riding area.

The planning statement added:

“The proposal has been designed to be in keeping with the character of the area. Additionally, the mobile home and the day room are positioned to limit views from the public. “Existing screening provided by trees, fencing and other vegetation where available will be utilised. Hedging and planting is also proposed to further screen the site, and more screening could be incorporated along the eastern border of the site as part of a conditioned landscape plan. “If there were any other residual concerns these could be satisfactorily dealt with by a landscaping condition.”

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.