WHITTINGTON will face a tough home test against in-form Penkridge 2nds this weekend.

The hosts ended a disappointing run of results with a resounding win over Brewood 2nds last time out.

But Martin Weston’s men will face a big test tomorrow (14th June) against fourth-placed Penkridge who have won three of their previous four outings.

Play gets underway at 12.30pm.